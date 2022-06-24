Newly crowned ATP number one player Daniil Medvedev loves Bayern Munich

Daniil Medvedev. Tennis superstar. World No.1. FC Bayern Munich fan. The Russian has recently moved to the top of ATP rankings. But what only few Bayern fans know that, he was, in fact, in the Allianz Arena when Bayern Munich beat rivals Borussia Dortmund to confirm their historic tenth successive Bundesliga title. What’s more is that Medvedev was spotted wearing the iconic Uli Hoeness signature red & white scarf, now that’s a sign of a true Bayern fan.

Here’s a photo!

(Yeah that’s Zverev in the bottom right.)

His relationship with his favorite club is as solid as his baseline play. Here’s Daniil writing ‘Mia San Mia’ on the camera after Bayern’s sixth UCL title.

And Bayern printed a special Medvedev jersey after his Nitto ATP Final win.

Bayern and Medvedev go way back. Almost as far back as Daniil’s position on the return. In an interview with SPOX after his US open victory back in 2021, He revealed he started following Bayern ever since he was a kid and how his passion for his club grew more and more over time.

“To be honest, I really fell in love with soccer and with Bayern when I was maybe 12 years old. That’s when it really started. But even before that, when I was 6 years old, I remember that I already liked Bayern,” Medvedev said.

Daniil watched Bayern. Every bit of Bayern.

“When I was in school and at university, I watched absolutely everything. I watched every match of Bayern, I watched every friendly, I even watched practice sessions when there was a possibility. I became a huge fan,” Medvedev remarked.

MARIO GOMEZ! MARIO GOMEZ!

In the same interview, Medvedev revealed he is a huge Mario Gomez fan.

“I always take the number 33 because I am such a big fan of Mario Gomez. When he was at Bayern he was playing so well and I really really liked him. He was by far my favorite player and because of him my favorite number is 33,” Medvedev said.

Daniil Medvedev is no “small cat”. While talking to SPOX, He said that If he ever gets to manage a football club, he would rather find hidden talented youngsters and build a squad around them than splashing big bucks for a known face.

“For me, more than buying someone for 100 million, it would be even more fun to find these 18 year old players playing in the second divisions somewhere around the world and then, one day, they turn into superstars. That has to be so cool. And if he was not already playing for Bayern, I would buy Serge Gnabry, just because I love his goal celebrations so much,” Medvedev said.

In the same interview, Medvedev also lauded Bayern’s Robert Lewandowski, Joshua Kimmich and head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Medvedev won’t be in the Wimbledon this year though. But we wish our “Bul#s$*t Russian” all the very best for the rest of his tennis season. Mia san mia, Daniil.