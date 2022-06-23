Report: FC Barcelona submits new bid for Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski (Update: Bild contradicts the report)

According to ESPN, FC Barcelona has submitted a bid to Bayern Munich for Robert Lewandowski:

Barcelona have made a first offer to Bayern Munich for Robert Lewandowski and would also like to sign Sevilla’s Jules Kounde to bolster their defense, sources have confirmed to ESPN. Bayern want more than €40 million for the Polish striker, who has expressed a desire to leave, but Barca’s opening bid is not thought to be that high. Lewandowski, 33, is out of contract in 2023 but the German club’s public stance is still that he will see out the final year of his contract.

Barca Universal said the offer was, indeed, north of €40 million:

As of today, Barcelona’s first offer was said to be in the region of €40 to €50 million, but Bayern have stood firm in their decision so much so that they expect the Poland international to return to training in July.

ESPN went further into detail on why the relationship between Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona might be extremely strained:

Sources say the relationship between Barca and Bayern has soured due to the conflict that arose around the failed launch of the European Super League, which Bayern were not involved in. Bayern have also privately and publicly questioned Barca’s ability to do a deal of this size in their current financial plight. At a dinner before a Champions League meeting between the two sides last season, Kahn told Barca executives exactly what the German club thought about their push to form a breakaway competition. Bayern have also privately and publicly questioned Barca’s ability to do a deal of this size in their current financial plight.

Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain are also reportedly very interested in Lewandowski and now could have an idea of how far FC Barcelona can go to try and convince Bayern Munich to sell its star striker.

Update

We have a very different story here. According to Bild, Barcelona only increased their offer by €3m to €35m, which Bayern won’t even respond to because it’s so low. Bayern are still holding out for around 50m euros and won’t settle for anything less than that.