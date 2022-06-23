Report: Bayern Munich players getting tired of Robert Lewandowski transfer controversy and “egotistical streak”

According to a report from The Athletic (as captured by The Daily Mail), some Bayern Munich players are getting a little sick of Robert Lewandowski:

Bayern Munich stars are reportedly bracing themselves for Robert Lewandowski’s departure — having grown tired of his public posturing to force a move away from the club. Lewandowski, 33, has confirmed his intention to leave Bayern this summer after eight years in Munich, with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea all vying for his signature. According to The Athletic, his teammates at the Allianz Arena expect him to be granted his desired move away before the summer transfer window draws to a close. It is believed Lewandowski’s Bayern teammates are tired of seeing him agitate for a move, as well as revert to an egotistical streak on the pitch. They are therefore anticipating the Poland striker, who scored 50 goals in all competitions last season, to depart Julian Nagelsmann’s side over the next few months.

The timing of this is interesting as it comes just a day after Bayern Munich formally announced the signing of former Liverpool attacker Sadio Mané. It should be noted, however, that no Bayern Munich players have said anything derogatory on record about Lewandowski or his situation. If there are rumbles being emitted from the locker room, it is being done on an anonymous basis.

FC Barcelona has long been rumored to be the desired destination for Lewandowski, but both Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain are very interested in the Poland international.