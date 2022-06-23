Hasan Salihamidžić discusses the situations of Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry

It is known that the futures of Bayern Munich attackers Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry are uncertain. Both players are at a crossroads in respective points of their career, deciding if they should stay or move to a different club.

Speaking to Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern’s Sporting Director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić sat down and discussed what will happen to Gnabry and Lewandowski amidst the arrival of Sadio Mané from Liverpool. Brazzo was asked if Mané’s arrival was related to Gnabry’s hesitation at extending with the club, a question which he refuted.

“The signing of Sadio Mané has nothing to do with Serge”, said the Bayern sporting director. “We still want to resume talks with Serge and see whether he’s willing to extend during this transfer window.”

Brazzo stressed that Gnabry is a perfect fit for the team and hopes to reach an agreement with him soon. “Serge is a German international and fits into our team perfectly”, said Brazzo. “We don’t want to go into the final year of his contract without hearing from him that he wants to stay. There should be no pressure. Nevertheless, from the club’s point of view, it’s only fair that if the player does not want to extend, we have to find a solution that satisfies all parties involved.”

The SD also downplayed the thought of Mané being the direct replacement for Lewandowski if the striker leaves and reiterated that the Pole is still under contract: ”Our position is clear: Robert has a contract until the summer of 2023.”

It remains to be seen whether FC Barcelona would cough up the money for Lewandowski and meet Bayern’s valuation of €50 million; Brazzo, however, isn’t bothered about it. “I’m not thinking about that”, he said. “I’m expecting to see Robert in training at Säbener Straße on July 12 (when pre-season starts).”