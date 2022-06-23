Bayern Munich defender Carina Wenninger loaned to AS Roma at her own request

Bayern Munich Frauen defender Carina Wenninger is on her way to AS Roma for a season-long loan at her own request. The longest-serving Bayern Frauen player has been at Bayern since 2007 and has a contract running till 2024.

“After 15 years at FC Bayern, I wanted to play in Italy for a season. I am very grateful that the club has made this step possible for me. As in all the years before, the discussions with those responsible for this topic took place with a lot of trust and great appreciation for each other,” says Carina Wenninger (via FCBayern).

Karin Danner, head of the women’s football department, emphasized that the club is backing Wenninger, stating that “For us, it goes without saying that Carina should be able to fulfill her wish. We are delighted to be able to give such a well-deserved FC Bayern player a season abroad and to be able to welcome her back to Munich afterwards.”

Since her move from LUV Graz in 2007, the Austrian has played in 303 competitive games and has the Frauen-Bundesliga title and the DFB Frauen-Pokal in her list of accolades.