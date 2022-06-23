Loris Karius on Sadio Mané moving to Bayern Munich: “It’s crazy!”

Outgoing Liverpool keeper Loris Karius thinks that his former teammate Sadio Mané moving to German champions Bayern Munich is a crazy move (in a good way). The custodian, who played for Union Berlin for the 2020-21 season, spoke to Sky Sport and sees Mané’s transfer as a success for both Bayern and the Bundesliga.

“It would be a crazy transfer for Bayern because he’s one of the top players at Liverpool”, Karius said. “If Bayern Munich manages to sign someone like him, then you can only congratulate them and the Bundesliga too. It would be another star in the league, so I would be very happy for the Bundesliga.”

Karius also spoke of his relationship with Mané and his personality. “Sadio Mane is very reserved, very down-to-earth”, said Karius. “He also speaks a bit of German from his time in Salzburg. I’ve always gotten along very well with him, actually everyone did.”

Karius thinks Mané will hit the ground running at Bayern: “Should it take him to Germany, he won’t have any problems adapting.”