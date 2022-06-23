Sasa Kalajdzic’s agent says no decision has been made, but Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester United are lurking

The agent for rumored Bayern Munich transfer target Sasa Kalajdzic said that his client will not be in a hurry to make a decision.

“Sasa is a Stuttgart player. If a club is interested, they’ve to make an offer to VfB. Bayern is one of the best clubs in the world - of course everything’s possible.” Sascha Empacher recently told the Bayern Insider podcast (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Generally speaking, I don’t want to say much because that’s always confidential. At the moment, it’s a long transfer summer. I don’t want to speak about talks with clubs. It’s about Sasa playing at a very good club where he can achieve his sporting goals. No decision has been made as of now. Competition? There’s always competition at top clubs. It’s the same for every player. His qualities? Sasa is technically very strong for his height, he’s also mentally a very strong player, very smart and is a leading player.”

Bayern Munich is expected to ink Liverpool’s Sadio Mane to a deal very shortly and it remains to be see if the club’s pursuit of Kalajdzic will be affected by the move for Mane.

Ronan Murphy of FootballTransfers.com has additional information on Kalajdzic’s situation and the Austrian could have additional big clubs — aside of Bayern Munich — interested in him. Per Murphy, Manchester United, Chelsea FC, and Tottenham Hotspur are all keeping a close eye on the 24-year-old:

Bayern Munich are poised to complete the signing of Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic, FootballTransfers can reveal. Bayern are one of a number of clubs that have been chasing the Austria international this summer, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham among a sizeable Premier League contingent that has been tracking the progress of the forward, who turns 25 in July. Although the value of the deal has not been revealed, it is expected that Kalajdzic will move for a fee around the €25 million mark.

The last thing that Bayern Munich needs is to be involved in a bidding war. Does sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic have one more ace up his sleeve for this transfer window?