Bavarian Podcast Works: Special Edition — Sadio Mane joins from Liverpool FC! (Reaction)

Bayern Munich have completed the signing of Sadio Mane! The Liverpool FC winger joins on a deal worth €32m + €9m in add-ons, which looks like a great deal given the current state of the market.

Helping INNN on this reaction show is Fergus, who makes his podcast debut! Be sure to welcome him warmly.

In this special edition podcast, INNN and Fergus discuss the following:

Our first reactions to the Sadio Mane transfer — are we excited or cautiously optimistic?

Does Bayern Munich need to sell either Robert Lewandowski or Serge Gnabry to afford their massive spending this summer?

Could the Bayern board have done better with the money spent on Mane?

Moving onto the actual positives (for a change) — does Mane’s arrival mean Leroy Sane is sent to the bench?

How the player’s presence affects both the dressing room and mood of the fanbase overall.

Where will Julian Nagelsmann use Mane? Where do we want to see him used? On the left with Alphonso Davies, or as a center-forward once Lewandowski leaves?

As always, thanks for your support and let us know what you think!

