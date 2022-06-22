Sadio Mané is finally a Bayern Munich player! Here’s what he and the board had to say

It’s finally a done deal! Sadio Mané has transferred to Bayern Munich from Liverpool under a three year contract, until 2025.

Mané seems extremely positive about the proceedings of the transfer. “I’m very happy to finally be with FC Bayern in Munich. We had a lot of talks and I felt the great interest of this big club from the start. So there was no doubt in my mind right from the start: This is the right time for this challenge.”

The expectations for a player like Mané are obvious: to take the club to the highest level with his performances. He seems to already embody the Mia san Mia mentality, as he expressed his desire for success with Bayern and also went on to showcase his deep-rooted admiration for the club. “I want to achieve a lot with this club. During my time in Salzburg I followed many FC Bayern games — I like this club very much!”

The headliner of this transfer, the MVP, Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić, held Mane at high acclaim, stating, “With Sadio Mané, an international top star is coming to FC Bayern, who has left his mark on world football. We are proud to have brought him to Munich. In our conversations, Sadio made it clear from the first minute that he only wanted to play for Bayern.”

Praising Mané’s qualities, he said, “Everyone knows his outstanding qualities and incredible mentality. He will give a lot to our team and support them. The fact that he’s joining FC Bayern shows that he and our club have big goals.”

Finally, “Sadio Mané fits in perfectly with the football that FC Bayern plays under Julian Nagelsmann.”, declared Brazzo.

CEO Oliver Kahn chimed in on the transfer, expressing his delight in having bagged Mané, “We are happy that we were able to sign Sadio Mané for FC Bayern. Thanks to his outstanding performances and his great success at the top international level, he has been a very unique and special player”

He further asserted his confidence in Mané , “We are convinced that Sadio Mané will give our fans a lot of joy with his spectacular play style in the years to come. He’s ambitious and keen to win more titles. This package is very, very strong. With players like him, all big goals are possible at FC Bayern.”

Lastly, president Herbert Hainer praised not only Mané but also the board for having clinched the transfer. “Sadio Mané is a world star who proves the attractiveness of FC Bayern and the Bundesliga. It’s for such unique footballers that fans come to the stadiums. It’s great that our board, led by Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidžić, were able to sign a player like Sadio.”

