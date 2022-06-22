Report: Konrad Laimer rejects contract extension, prefers to move to Bayern Munich

According to a report by Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Konrad Laimer has decided not to extend his contract at RB Leipzig and is looking to move to a different club. His preferred option is reportedly Bayern Munich. Added to that, Julian Nagelsmann seems intent on signing Laimer and add to the summer signings so far (Sadio Mane, Ryan Gravenberch, and Noussair Mazraoui).

According to the same report, Bayern have not submitted an official offer so far, but Nags wants him as soon as possible. However, RB Leipzig wants €30 million for Laimer, an amount which could potentially be too much for Bayern. The only viable option for Die Roten would be to pay a first installment this summer, and then settle the rest of the amount later.

Would he make a good signing? The Bayern midfield seems to be super crowded at the moment (Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Marcel Sabitzer, Paul Wanner, and Ryan Gravenberch), so where would Laimer fit on the depth chart?

Thirty million euros might be a bit much, but Nags really really wants Laimer, and considering that the 34-year old has worked with him in the past, it seems best to trust his judgement. Would it be a good investment though?