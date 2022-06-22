Bayern Munich’s Hasan Salihamidzic reacts to Sadio Mane’s first day in town

Sadio Mane is in Munich!

Upon the completion of his medical and all of the paperwork being sorted out and finalized, the Senegalese attacker will officially be a Bayern Munich player, completing his transfer from Liverpool in the Premier League. It’s a deal that’s been in the works for the better part of the past two months, at least as far as the general public is concerned, but some reports have suggested that Mane had his heart set on leaving Liverpool as early as this past January.

The move is a massive statement for the Bundesliga as a whole as a high profile player with a proven pedigree in Europe is joining the league. Far too often, the German top flight winds up losing its top talents to either La Liga or the Premier League once they become highly sought after transfer targets.

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, in consultation with manager Julian Nagelsmann, was a chief architect of getting Mane to join Bayern. The sporting director has come under intense scrutiny in recent times for his perceived lack of high caliber activity in the transfer market, but bringing Mane to Bayern is certainly something that’s going to help him have a better chance of getting a contract renewal at the club as his current contract as sporting director expires next summer.

Brazzo was delighted to finally see Mane in Munich ahead of the transfer becoming official and loved how well he’s already fitting in. “The first day went well. Sadio feels comfortable, his closest friends and agent are there as well. We are happy and proud that we were able to bring such a great player and world star to Munich,” he explained as per @iMiaSanMia on Twitter. “Sadio is arriving at the peak of his career, at a great age, is in great shape and has a thirst for titles – he’s at the right club for that,” he added. He was already spotted taking photographs with fans in the streets of Munich with a beaming smile on his face, illustrating the excitement of the start of a new chapter in his footballing career.