433 Podcast on Sadio Mané transfer featuring Fabrizio Romano and BFW’s own Tom Adams

Bavarian Football Works’ very own Tom Adams was featured in this week’s episode of 433’s The Home of Football podcast, coming on to discuss all aspects of Sadio Mané’s transfer to Bayern Munich from both Bayern and Liverpool perspectives. Leading in was none other than celebrated transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano!

Thank you @Ian1892T, @FabrizioRomano and @TommyAdams71 for your insights on this new episode of the 433 podcast, on Sadio Mané's transfer from Liverpool to Bayern: https://t.co/4e2qxvQXCT — Sam van Raalte (@SamRaalte) June 21, 2022

Romano’s segment begins at 13:00 and Tom is introduced at 15:28.

Romano drops some good nuggets about timing in the Mané transfer, and how both Bayern and Liverpool moved fast after learning of the star forward’s wishes. These are two of the best-run clubs in football, and the clarity in each club’s approach here reflects that. Liverpool have ably and aptly moved on with Darwin Núñez, while Bayern settle the question of star power in attack even as clouds still hang over Robert Lewandowski’s status.

Of course, the real news from our perspective here at BFW is that our own, dearly beloved Tom Adams then comes on for a wide-ranging interview to close out the show.

Tom has been podcasting with BFW for five years now; you may check out his work in our Bavarian Podcast Works series and follow him on Twitter @tommyadams71. He also writes, edits, and is a key figure behind the scenes here. And he’s a Liverpool fan, too — positioning him excellently for discussing a move such as this, particularly with a view to the recent history between the two clubs.

Speaking to 433’s Sam van Raalte, Tom touches on:

How Thiago paved the way for Mané

The inevitable end of Liverpool’s fabled Front Three

Jurgen Klopp’s role in developing players

Nagelsmann’s history with Mané and where he’ll fit in

Bayern potentially entering new waters without a traditional no. 9

Naturally we’re totally thrilled for Tom — who was obviously extremely calm about this news in our Slack — and hope this can be a springboard for more BFW and BPW making their way into the wider sports world. Please give this a listen, and leave Tom some hearty cheers below!