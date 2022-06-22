Sadio Mané leapt at Bayern Munich opportunity and more: interview with Christian Falk

It’s Sadio Mané, all day here at BFW. The newly-minted Bayern Munich forward sat down for an interview with Christian Falk for BILD+ to talk his move from Liverpool, new aspirations, and more.

Hooked by the Mia San Mia

Once it became known that Mané was looking for a new adventure, he quickly found that he had no shortage of potential destinations. Falk himself previously linked Mané to Paris Saint-Germain.

But Bayern were the “right club at the right time”, and it didn’t take long to convince. And now Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann has one more versatile, play-making goal threat to fit into his high-intensity attacking scheme.

“I was hooked...it’s one of the biggest clubs in the world and the team is always fighting for every title”, Mané explained. “I found myself in Bayern’s plan more than anyone else.”

The timeline of the move is coming into clearer focus as well. Bayern felt out the interest early, and the alignment between player and club allowed things to progress both smoothly and quickly.

In it to win it

From the bright lights of the English Premier League to the Bundesliga’s glitziest club. Mané is no stranger to the glare of the spotlight. And he’ll never back away from testing his limits.

“My life has always been a challenge”, Mané told Falk. “[Bayern]’s one of the biggest clubs and the world, and the team is always fighting for every title.”

At Liverpool, Mané won everything imaginable over five years, and he’s just helped Senegal win at AFCON. At Bayern, he will be expected to keep the titles flowing, from a platform where he’ll be one of the Bundesliga’s big draws — if not the biggest.

And if he helps Bayern achieve all they are capable of, perhaps he’ll snag the ultimate individual honor along the way: the elusive Ballon d’Or. Why not? But it’s not about the adulation or the accolades for himself.

“I’m here for FC Bayern,” Mané emphasized. “And: I will do everything to win titles with my teammates!”

A veritable delight

Mané’s easy smile lights up any room, and he’s also known for his commitment to charitable works in Senegal. But did you know? The man can also sing, or at least play along:

Next time you meet Mane you’ll have create a new song pic.twitter.com/OWtPSuoMZr — supermane10 (@supermanelfc) June 21, 2022

We love a player who can harmonize, on and off the field. In fact, Falk suggested some new lyrics for the reprise: “Müller! Mané, Mané! And Manuel Neueeeeeeer!”

Mané’s response? “Let’s not sing today.”

Good call, Sadio. Looking forward to tuning in on Matchdays!