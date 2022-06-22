Sixteen Bayern Munich Frauen players in the Euros

Only 16 days till the Bayern Munich Frauen compete in the Euros in England for their respective national teams!

From July 6th to July 31st, 2022, a total of 16 teams will be fighting to prove their merit as the best women’s national team in Europe.

Germany

Players: Giulia Gwinn, Sydney Lohmann, Linda Dallmann, Lina Magull, Klara Bühl and Lea Schüller and Marina Hegering

Germany started preparations on June 5 with a pre-camp on the new DFB campus in Frankfurt. The first training camp was held in Herzogenaurach from June 12th to June 18th and the the second training camp started June 21st and will run through June 29th.

The test match against Switzerland (Friday, June 24th) will be the dress rehearsal for the European Championship in England.

Austria

Players: Carina Wenninger and Sarah Zadrazil

Austria went to Bad Tatzmannsdorf for the first week of training on June 6th. In the final test match against Denmark, they suffered a 1-2 loss. The second part of the preparation from June 17th to June 26th includes a friendly against Montenegro on June 22th (today).

Iceland

Players: Cecilía Rán Rúnarsdóttir, Glódís Viggósdóttir and Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir

The Icelanders wrap up their training with a friendly against Poland on June 29th.

Sweden

Players: Hanna Glas

At the end of their preparation, Sweden will play against Brazil on June 28th.

England

Players: Georgia Stanway

Sarina Wiegman’s England got off to a successful start with a 3-0 friendly win over Belgium. England have two more friendlies against potential European Championship opponents against the Netherlands on June 24th and Switzerland on June 30th.

Netherlands

Players: Lineth Beerensteyn

Beerrensteyn is leaving Bayern Munich on July 1st. The Oranje are preparing for the upcoming European Championships in three short training camps.

