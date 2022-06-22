Bayern Munich’s Nick Salihamidzic attacks critics of his father Brazzo, once again

Bayern Munich’s season didn’t end the best note. After an early exit from both the Champions League and the DFB-Pokal, Bayern dropped points in several of the remaining matches of the season and raised concerns about levels of effort. Fans rushed to their phones to criticize the team on social media. Sports director Hasan Salihamidzic’s son was quick to defend his father publicly.

In early May, Nick defended his father but also hinted at another big transfer in the upcoming window. “After this transfer window, remember everything you said, there’s no turning back after all the comments,” wrote Nick. He also went on to say that the fans switch sides so quickly, and Brazzo is often blamed. More recently, he once again attacked fans on social media.

“It’s awesome how everyone respects FC Bayern’s work on the transfer market, except for our own fans,” he posted on Saturday.

This is a bad look on Brazzo’s son as Nick is in fact an employee of the club and he should not be making such bold statements about the supporters of the club. Nick and his father certainly aren’t winning the hearts of supporters at the moment.