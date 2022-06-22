Will Sadio Mané’s arrival at Bayern Munich cause a system change?

Bayern Munich has rolled out the red carpet and offered the Bundesliga’s next big star the biggest possible stage: the podium of the Allianz Arena. Sadio Mané’s presentation was watched keenly by the whole football world, as it is a sign to the international competition on what Bayern is capable of. Wooing a player of Mané’s caliber from a club like Liverpool is no joke.

With Mané’s transfer to Bayern Munich, the biggest question is: is Julian Nagelsmann changing his system?

Thanks to Mané, the attacking options are large in number. In the event of Lewandowski’s departure, coach Julian Nagelsmann could consider a system change, and play without a classic center-forward, until another striker is committed to the club.

It is not just the Senegalese who can pull this off; an offense glittered with the likes of Thomas Müller, Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry is one that hardly any attack in Europe can keep up with. Gnabry, whose contract expires in 2023, has not yet made a decision about his future and has rejected an offer to extend his stay. After Mané’s commitment, Bayern now has less pressure on Gnabry and a very good negotiating position.

If Lewandowski stays with Bayern, he could form a brilliant duo with Mané, probably one of the best duos in league history.

Criticism from the likes of Dean Saunders remains unsubstantiated. At Bayern, the expectation out of a player like Mané would be for him to lead the club to triumph in the Champions League. And rightly shall it remain so.

Source: Abendzeitung

Interested in further discussion of the impact of the Sadio Mane transfer? Look no further than our podcast! In this special edition reaction show, we talked about everything from the impact of his signing on the club’s finances, to where he could play on the pitch. Listen to it below or at this link.