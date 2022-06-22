Official: Bayern Munich sign Sadio Mane from Liverpool FC

It’s finally official! After a tense back and forth between the two clubs, Liverpool and Bayern Munich have come to an agreement for the signing of Senegal star Sadio Mane. The timely deal means that the forward will join Julian Nagelsmann and the rest of the squad in preseason this summer, before the club embarks on the 2022-23 season.

Sadio Mane signs a three year contract that will keep him at the club until 2025. Here is the official announcement on the club Twitter accounts:

Gotta say, he looks great in red (but I guess we know that already).

Sadio Mane is a proven player who has excelled for both Liverpool and the Senegalese National Team. Under Jurgen Klopp he won numerous accolades, including the Champions League in 2019 and the elusive Premier League title in 2020. For Senegal, Mane’s honors include the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations. As a serial winner, he will be a welcome addition to Bayern Munich for the upcoming season.

