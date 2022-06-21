Bayern Munich’s 10th anniversary kits sold out — club planning on re-release

Bayern Munich had a unique idea for a new 10th anniversary jersey recently. They partnered with Adidas for a kit made up of all the designs of the championship winning seasons over the last 10 years, incorporating elements of each jersey. They released it Saturday morning exclusively to Bayern members and was sold out after just a few hours.

The jersey was selling for 90 euros, but members were re-selling the shirts on eBay for up to 1250 hours. This caused tensions between members as these jerseys were meant to be available only to an exclusive group and they were exploiting this for personal profits.

Bayern are working on re-releasing the special 10-year shirt so that club members, who couldn't get their shirts during the first release, will have another chance at buying one [@kessler_philipp, @mano_bonke] pic.twitter.com/P2OydtQRzL — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 20, 2022

The jersey sold so quickly, that the club and Adidas are working on releasing another wave of the jerseys [Tz]. They want to make sure that more members can get their hands on what could be a very unique addition to their collection. It looks like members might not actually have to spend 500 euros on their jersey after all.