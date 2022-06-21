Markus Babbel raves over Bayern Munich signing Sadio Mané: “It will help the Bundesliga”

Ex-Liverpool and Bayern Munich player Markus Babbel is excited to see Sadio Mané announced as an official player for Bayern. Speaking to ran.de (as captured by Abendzeitung), Babbel believes that the deal has a certain radiance to it because Mané is the first big name signing in recent memory for the Bavarians. “Both internally and externally. This is a transfer that FC Bayern has been missing a bit in recent years”, Babbel said. “Mané is an absolute world-class player who won everything there was to win with Liverpool FC and who has now also won the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal this year.”

Babbel also thinks that Mané’s move will help the Bundesliga. “This is a house brand that not only benefits the club, but will be good for the whole Bundesliga,” stressed Babbel.

Mané can play on either wing or down the middle as a second striker or the (Sadio) main striker, something Babbel is a fan of. “This is an extraordinarily good player who has incredible dynamics, is strong in the head and dribbling, has a good finish and, above all, can be used flexibly”, Babbel said. “Mané can really play anything in the offensive positions.” Babbel also thinks that Mané’s arrival will spark competition among his peers, especially his fellow wingers. “This makes him extremely valuable for a coach and also fuels internal competition. Some will now have to step on the gas a bit more”, Babbel said. “That’s an absolute seal of quality and shows the high-quality FC Bayern get there.”