Breaking: Bayern target Sadio Mane lands in Munich for his medical

This is not a huge update since the transfer has basically been confirmed for a couple days now, but Bayern Munich target Sadio Mane has arrived in Germany for his medical. Reporter Florian Plettenberg, who was the first to report on the Mane story, spotted the Liverpool star exiting a small private jet with his entourage.

Here’s the video from Plettenberg:

Note the special red Audi — Bayern always uses it to ferry new signings when they first arrive in Munich. It must be a clause in the sponsorship contract. Anyway, the Audi was there to receive Mane on the tarmac. He’ll probably move on to the Sabener Strasse for his medical.

With almost all the details of the transfer already confirmed, the actual medical itself should only be a formality at this point. It would be followed by the contract signing and a photoshoot, where Mane will be pictured with the Bayern Munich jersey as well as his new shirt number — after all, the #10 he wears for Liverpool and the Senegalese NT is already held by Leroy Sane at Bayern.

Don’t expect a formal announcement until tomorrow, unless some social media admin gets itchy fingers and accidentally leaks the posts. We did see that happen during the Leroy Sane saga. The earliest fans can expect to catch a glimpse of Mane in Bayern red is during preseason next month. I, for one, cannot wait!