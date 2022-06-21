What does Sadio Mané’s arrival mean for Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry?

The much-awaited arrival of Sadio Mané from Liverpool has been confirmed after around two months of speculation, and he is expected to slide right into the starting XI. This means he will partner Kingsley Coman, who is a guaranteed starter on the wing. So, where does that put Bayern Munich’s current wingers Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry?

German outlet kicker reports that the two German wingers have not impressed the board, who believes that the wings aren’t good enough. Sané has fizzled out after a strong start to the season and Gnabry has been wildly inconsistent. Even Jamal Musiala is preferred over them, which says a lot about Sané and Gnabry’s place in the pecking order. The way things stand, Sané and Gnabry are under pressure and have the tough task of convincing Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann of their qualities and why they should be picked ahead of Mané, Coman, and Musiala.

Bayern are also well prepared should Gnabry leave the club. Bayern’s latest offer will be their last and it won’t be improved further; Gnabry still hasn’t accepted, although his most ideal situation would be to stay at Bayern.

BFW Analysis

Sané and Gnabry should be ashamed because a new arrival (Mané) just waltzing his way into the starting XI ahead of them is shocking, but in this case unsurprising. The only time they will play if they keep this up is if someone gets injured (knock on wood) or is unavailable for selection, so they should watch themselves. A transfer out is also a possibility.

We all know that Sané and Gnabry are talented, but there’s just something going on about them that prevents them from playing at their best. Ultimately, it’s down to the player if he will turn up in games. This is Sané’s make or break season, while I’m still waiting for 2019/20 Gnabry to return. Hopefully, we’ll see the true power of “Sanabry“ soon.