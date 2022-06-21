Herbert Hainer says Bayern Munich is “delivering” following the Sadio Mane signing

With the amount of players at Bayern Munich that had to have their contracts negotiated coming into this summer’s transfer window, pressure was consistently mounting on the club’s front office to get things done. Namely, the pressure was on Hasan Salihamidzic, Oliver Kahn and Herbert Hainer as the trio who are primarily responsible for transfers and contract situations. They were able to tie down Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Kingsley Coman, Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller to new deals, but it does look increasingly likely that Robert Lewandowski will leave for FC Barcelona this summer, while Serge Gnabry’s situation still remains uncertain at this juncture.

After tying down transfers for AFC Ajax’s Noussair Mazraoui and Ryan Gravenberch, Bayern just last week confirmed that they would be signing Sadio Mane from Liverpool as the club’s marquee signing of the summer window. He’s set to be officially unveiled as a Bayern Munich player this week at the Allianz Arena after the completion of his medical.

In the wake of the Mane move being confirmed, Hainer took the opportunity to remind Bayern fans that the club’s front office is doing their job, knowing very well the public pressure that’s been mounted on them for the better part of the past nine months. Of course, some of Bayern’s poor performances on the pitch last season didn’t make matters any better, highlighted be their exits from both the DFB-Pokal and Champions League. “As you can see, we’re delivering,” Hainer bluntly stated, as per Abendzeitung’s Julian Buhl.

Herbert Hainer will sich (noch) nicht konkret zum gelungenen Transfercoup des #FCBayern mit Sadio #Mané äußern, sagt aber auf AZ-Nachfrage: „Sie sehen ja, dass wir liefern!“ @Abendzeitung — Julian Buhl (@julianbuhl) June 19, 2022

For now, the Mane transfer will certainly take some heat off of Bayern’s front office, but there’s still the proverbial elephant in the room of figuring out just what, exactly, will wind up happening with Lewandowski. It was Hainer himself that recently said “a contract is a contract” and questioned “where are we going if a player can end his contract early?” These comments were not taken very well by Lewandowski or his agent, Pini Zahavi and it’s since been reported that, in addition to his public comments stating his desire to leave Bayern this summer, he’d be willing to go as far as going on strike during Bayern’s preseason in July to force his move to Barcelona.