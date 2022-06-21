Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski to snub FC Barcelona and move to PSG in a shock twist?

PSG might be looking to steal in and snatch Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski away from FC Barcelona at the last minute, according to Santi Aouna and Sebastien Denis of footmercato and captured by @iMiaSanMia. The saga surrounding Lewandowski has been rumbling on for months with no end in sight, yet there only ever seemed to be one club in for the reigning Best FIFA Men’s Player of 2021. That club is FC Barcelona. The report acknowledges this, but insists that PSG’s sporting advisor Kylian Mbappe Luis Campos is working very hard to convince the Polish striker to reject Barcelona’s contract offer and sign for the Parisian giants instead.

Key to this is Bayern’s asking price, which is said to be €50 million in one installment. With Barcelona’s much publicized financial woes, the club might not be able to afford or be willing to spend such a large transfer fee for a 33-year-old player. Money, of course, is not a barrier for PSG and they would seemingly be eager to partner Lewandowski up with the likes of Kylian Mbappe.

The natural contradiction in this article is that recent reports have emerged that Barcelona would be willing to meet Bayern’s asking price of €50 million. So take this rumor with a grain of salt. PSG face big odds in order to persuade Lewy to agree terms with them over Barcelona and table an acceptable bid before Barcelona bid an acceptable amount for Lewandowski. However, if Bayern truly does want to retain Lewandowski and the club drags its’ feet on any more Barcelona bids, PSG might just have enough time to convince Lewandowski to join Mbappe, Messi, Neymar and Co. at the French capital. In the wild world of today’s transfers, anything is possible.