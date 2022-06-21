Dean Saunders says Sadio Mane downgraded by going to Bayern Munich

After six years spent at Liverpool, Sadio Mane is on his way to Munich, after signing a three-year deal at Bayern Munich. Certain people had a few things to say about that.

Ex-Liverpool striker Dean Saunders recently gave an interview on the sports radio station ‘Talksport’ (as captured by Abendzeitung), and offered his opinions on Sadio Mane’s move to Bayern Munich.

According to Saunders, the move to Bayern will only amount to a step backward for Mane. He believes that there is no challenge in the Bundesliga (Saunders attributes this to the fact that Die Roten has won the title 10 years in a row) and the 30-year-old Senegalese forward will be wasting the next two years of his career. Specifically, this is what he had to say:

“He (Mané) will sit in his armchair, light a cigar, play for Bayern in third gear and ruin the best two years of his life as a footballer.”

Saunders also said that he had “nothing against the club, it is a great club, but the league is far from being a challenge for Mane.”

This is quite a harsh take, considering the sheer amount of effort that is put in by the club to ensure a title win every year. However, the upcoming Bundesliga season might just be the one where other German clubs prove their strength and pose a threat to Bayern Munich for the title race (Borussia Dortmund having a crazy summer transfer-wise, for example, could be a major challenge for the boys).