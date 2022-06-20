Bavarian Podcast Works S4E35: Reacting to Bayern Munich’s trio of summer signings thus far and looking back at Germany’s Nations League campaign

We’ve reached a point where there’s a bit of a lull in competitive matches for both club and international football, but there’s been plenty of news to follow in terms of Bayern Munich’s activity in the transfer market. They’ve already secured the signing of both Noussair Mazraoui and Ryan Gravenberch from AFC Ajax while Sadio Mane’s move from Liverpool is a done deal pending his medical later on this week. The trio of players have certainly been positive additions to Julian Nagelsmann’s squad, though we still don’t know what the near-term futures hold for both Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry.

Germany also had a slew (four to be exact) of UEFA Nations League matches that gave Hansi Flick a chance to make some adjustments to his squad and get a good look at some players that he hasn’t had the chance to do so for in recent international breaks. They finished their slate of matches with a draw to Italy, a draw with England, a draw with Hungary and then an emphatic win over Italy to close out that round of fixtures.

In this episode of Bavarian Podcast Works, Tom and Teddy discuss:

The arrival of Noussair Mazraoui

The arrival of Ryan Gravenberch

The anticipated arrival of Sadio Mane

How the three signings will fit into Nagelsmann’s systems

How often we think the signings will play

Bayern’s added depth

Germany’s results in the Nations League matches

Germany’s future Nations League matches in September ahead of the World Cup

