Bayern Munich Alumni: Arturo Vidal to leave Inter Milan for Boca Juniors?

Former Bayern Munich midfielder, Arturo Vidal, might be en route to fulfilling a lifelong dream. According to reports from the Argentine newspaper “Olé”, Boca Juniors, a club that Vidal loves, have expressed their interest in signing the 35-year-old, (as captured by Bild)

While the Chilean’s contract with Inter Milan has been extended by a year, the midfielder wishes to leave the club for Boca.

In recent years there have been several rumors about Vidal potentially moving to Boca. However, he ended up staying in Europe.

In an interview in 2020, Vidal expressed his love for Boca, “I follow Boca because Boca... We all know what Boca is. I’ve never been lucky enough to play in Bombonera, neither with Colo Colo (former club from Chile) nor with any other team. I’ve always wanted to know how it feels.”

Boca club legend and vice-president Juan Román Riquelme recently gave an interview pushing for a Vidal transfer, “He was born to play in this club. But whether we can pay him is another question.” Vidal earns an estimated €6.5m per season at Inter, and certainly cannot expect to make anywhere near the same figures at Boca.

The Inter Milan midfielder has also attracted interest from Qatar’s Al Rayyan and some MLS clubs.