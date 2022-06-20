Rudi Völler believes Robert Lewandowski must provide clarity regarding his commitment to Bayern Munich

Former DFB team boss and world-cup winner Rudi Völler believes that Robert Lewandowski’s situation can still cause problems for Bayern Munich.

It is well-known that Lewandowski wishes to leave Bayern, and so far, has not received the green light from the front office to do the same.

Given nothing concrete has come in for the Polish marksman till now, he will have to show some clarity regarding his commitment to the club, Völler said.

The 33-year-old would like to leave the club despite the current contract, which runs till June 2023. “If Lewandowski stays, then he has to make a clear commitment, then it’s still possible for a year, otherwise it will be difficult,” Völler told the TV channel Bild am Sonntag. (as captured by Abendzeitung)

In the end, the club’s internal relationship with Lewandowski is crucial to assess. “If that’s good, we’ll continue,” said Völler. In any case, Bayern managed a “top transfer” with the signing of Sadio Mané. “They did it very well and it might be anticipatory, for the case of Lewandowski transferring (out of Bayern),” said the 62-year-old.

Völler looks forward to seeing Mane, and expressed his admiration for the Senegalese star, “His career so far has been outstanding.”

The club does not have to fear a loss of quality if Lewandowski bolts, “Bayern have a top team even without him and can win the Champions League,” said yesteryear Bayer Leverkusen’s sporting director.