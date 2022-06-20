Former Bundesliga striker speaks on Robert Lewandowski’s feud with Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski has made his desire to leave Bayern Munich for FC Barcelona very clear over the past few weeks, in a rather unpleasant way. Having incited a public feud with the front office by discrediting them in an extremely overt manner has captured the attention of many, who have offered their two cents on the same.

The most recent criticism Lewandowski has received for his irksome behaviour from is former Hertha Berlin, Bielefeld and Ingolstadt striker and fellow Pole Artur Wichniarek.

“I think it’s embarrassing what he’s saying to his own club. Robert Lewandowski is being given very bad advice at the moment.”, he said to Sky, as captured by Bild.

On Zahavi, a player against whom he has scored, Wichniarek said, “I don’t think he’s that popular at Bayern. The relationship is better with other agents. I think Lewandowski and Pini Zahavi are forgetting that Robert has a valid contract with FC Bayern. As his agent, I would have said: ‘Come, let’s talk to Bayern Munich peacefully and without the publicity, if there is a possibility to get out of the contract.’”

The situation remains rather unclear, as both parties are not in agreement. While Lewandowski wishes to make an exit at the earliest, CEO Oliver Kahn still believes that Lewandowski has a contract to fulfil until 2023 and that he shall do so.

Wichniarek did not simply deliver criticism, as he lent some sympathy to Lewandowski regarding the way the club has treated him. “Robert has been hurt with how he has been handled in the last six months, especially with the topic of Haaland. Bayern claimed that they had no interest in Haaland —at the end of the day it came out that Bayern Munich held talks after all. That has disturbed Robert a lot.”