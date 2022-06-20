Robert Lewandowski’s best friend reveals why he has no future at Bayern Munich

A friend of Robert Lewandowski’s has weighed in on the topic of him wanting to leave Bayern Munich and reveals why the star striker has decided to bolt. After growing whispers of both him leaving and Barcelona’s interest, Robert Lewandowski dropped a bombshell last month when he confirmed that his time at Bayern was up. He also said that he doesn’t want to play for the club anymore, drawing the ire of many fans in the process.

There are many factors that influenced Lewandowski’s decision to leave Bayern after eight successful years, the main one being the club’s pursuit of now-former Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, who has just signed for English champions Manchester City.

Tomasz Zawislak, Lewy’s best friend whom he has known since childhood, has spoken to BILD about his take on the situation. Zawislak said that a player who isn’t committed will not guarantee success, and Bayern parting ways with Lewandowski is the best outcome for all parties.

“Everyone knows that keeping a player who is mentally not at the club will not bring success, quite the opposite. FC Bayern had to adapt to such a scenario and can certainly find a solution that is sporty and financially good for the club - and also motivates them to play for the club”, said Zawislak, who is part of Lewandowski’s camp and handles the striker’s marketing and public relations.

Zawislak also believes that the club’s antics and how they treated (or mistreated) Lewandowski didn’t help their case. “Looking at the club’s behavior over the past few months, there is no doubt that Robert is not part of that future,” Zawislak continued. “It’s a pity that nobody from the club’s management wanted to have an honest conversation the whole time. He didn’t deserve such treatment. And that’s why they lost him as a person.”

The deciding factor was Bayern having a go at Erling Haaland, who many people from the start believed was out of reach for the Rekordmeister. The club gave too much attention to Haaland, giving none to Lewandowski who should have been given some from the beginning. Had they done so, maybe this whole thing wouldn’t have happened. Anyway, this proved to be the final straw for Lewandowski, who ultimately decided to call time on his days at Bayern and is seeking a new challenge.

Zawislak also emphasized stability, which at this point he believes plays a crucial role in Lewandowski’s private life. “You have to remember that Robert is in a phase in his private life in which stability is beginning to play a role, because the children are getting older and they will start school soon,” Zawislak said. “Family is very important to Robert.”

Lewandowski has been heavily linked to FC Barcelona which, according to him, is his “dream club”, with Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea and a bunch of other European clubs looking from a distance. Bayern are looking to get at least €50 million for their striker and are looking at VfB Stuttgart’s Sasa Kalajdžic, Liverpool star Sadio Mané, and Benfica phenom Darwin Nuñez (before he signed for Liverpool) as his replacement.