Agent speaks about Marcel Sabitzer’s uncertain position at Bayern Munich, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, and Sadio Mane’s move from Liverpool

In a recent interview by Sky Deustchland, consultant Roger Wittmann spoke of the likelihood of Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting and Marcel Sabitzer staying in Bayern Munich, and Sadio Mane’s transfer.

On Mane’s previously impending move from Liverpool to Bayern, Wittmann expressed his admiration for the Senegalese star, “He’s an asset to the Bundesliga. This player has shown he can win the Champions League. He fits in with Bayern.”

On the rumours surrounding a potential transfer elsewhere for Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, he dismissed the claims, stating, “It’s tedious that you keep talking about the same rubbish. It’s rubbish information . He hasn’t spoken to anyone and there is no interest. At Bayern Munich, they’re glad they have him.”

Finally, on Marcel Sabitzer and the uncertainty regarding his stay in Munich.

“There is nothing 100 percent in football. But everything that is written about him is big rubbish because there is only one who decides that and that is Marcel. If he says he’s staying at Bayern Munich, that’s 100 percent and no one else decides. Last season wasn’t what Bayern Munich wanted, but neither did Marcel Sabitzer (want the same). Committed on the last day, then injured, no preparation and Corona. These are things that happen in football and then a good player turns into one that doesn’t happen anymore (deliver anymore). He has decided to correct that, he will do that and he is now looking forward to the preparation and then the cards will be reshuffled anyway. Just because a new player comes doesn’t mean he’ll play straight away. He has to earn that at Bayern, like everywhere else.”

