Will relaxed tension between Robert Lewandowski and Bayern Munich help get a deal done with FC Barcelona?

After a sensational period of shots fired and traded barbs, things seem to be settling down between Bayern Munich and Robert Lewandowski — for the moment.

Lewandowski previously clarified some of his more feisty comments, and Bayern Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidžić confirmed to Bild that the two sides are heading towards detente.

“Lewandowski has a contract until 2023 and we are very happy that he is here. I think now things will calm down”, said Salihamidžić, as transcribed by Football España from Mundo Deportivo. “We know what we have with him and he knows what he has here. We spoke about his public statements and we should all calm down.”

Things are now approaching a decisive phase for all parties as FC Barcelona is reportedly preparing a €50 million bid for the Polish star and this ratcheting down of tensions may be the necessary ingredient to finalize an agreement.

Certainly, there are no indications that Lewandowski will really shutter his desire to leave for pastures new. And for his part, Salihamidžić sounds very much like a man speaking for a club already moving on.

“We are working on various options in attack. (...) Of course, we can’t trust in just one option to strengthen our attack,” he explained, pointing to busy weeks ahead.

And so here we are. From ¡Basta! to biting of tongues, and quieter work behind the scenes. The legendary striker’s probable departure looms ever closer, and the present silence is a little unsettling. There’s still the sense that this is a powder keg waiting to explode, and when an announcement finally comes, the fuse will be lit.

