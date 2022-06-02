Report: Liverpool star Sadio Mane only wants to join Bayern Munich, but the clubs need to finalize a deal

Liverpool star Sadio Mane has reportedly put Bayern Munich atop his list of transfer destinations, but a deal between his club and the Bavarians would have to be worked out before the 30-year-old can make his dream come true.

Simply put, Mane wants to join Bayern Munich — if you believe the most recent reports.

According to journalist Matteo Moretto, Mane wants a deal to get done as soon as possible, but Bayern Munich and Liverpool will need to agree on a fee. Per Moretto, the two clubs are inching close to a deal:

Sadio Mané ha hecho saber que quiere ir al Bayern. La voluntad es clara: ahora sólo falta el acuerdo final entre los clubes. @tjuanmarti en @relevo — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) June 2, 2022

Sadio Mané has made it known that he wants to go to Bayern. The will is clear: now only the final agreement between the clubs is missing.

Relevo journalist Toni Juanmarti’s reporting on the story matches Moretto’s account of what is going on:

Sadio Mané solo quiere ir al Bayern, y así lo traslada a su entorno.



Su voluntad es firme, ahora falta el acuerdo final entre clubes.



Las conversaciones avanzan. Bayern y Liverpool siguen acercándose.@tjuanmarti @MatteMoretto pic.twitter.com/5bFL3rnYAh — Relevo (@relevo) June 2, 2022

Sadio Mané only wants to go to Bayern, and this is how he transfers it to his environment. His will is firm, now the final agreement between clubs is missing. The talks move on. Bayern and Liverpool continue to get closer.

Whatever the case, it appears that these are much more than rumors being bandied about with Mane and Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are among the other parties interested in Mane.

If Sadio Mané does come to Bayern, his arrival will have a noticeable effect on the squad composition and tactics. If you’re interested in hearing more about that, why not check out the latest episode of our podcast? We broke down the Sadio Mané transfer in detail, and talked about a potential new system that Nagelsmann could use. Listen to it below or at this link.