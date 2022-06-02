Bayern Munich still looking to sign RB Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer

Bayern Munich are still looking to add names to their roster next season. It looks like Bayern Munich will announce the signing of Ryan Gravenberch in the coming days after reportedly completing his medical on May 31st. Julian Nagelsmann looks eager to bring in one of his own, Konrad Laimer.

Even after signing Gravenberch, Bayern are still looking to strengthen the midfield with the signing of Konrad Laimer. Leipzig want at least €20m [@SPORTBILD] pic.twitter.com/PSKwJwv2gi — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 31, 2022

Konrad Laimer played under Julian Nagelsmann at RB Leipzig, where he has exceled as a central and defensive midfielder. The 25-year-old is currently valued at €26 million, and had another great season at Leipzig this past year. With Ryan Gravenberch also incoming, Bayern would have a tightly contested midfield next season.

Konrad Laimer is a great player, no debate, but it seems like another midfielder signing could be unsettling for Bayern’s current midfield. This also poses questions about Jamal Musiala’s playtime in the future. He has been deployed in both the midfield and on the wing, but Bayern are still shopping for both positions. Jamal Musiala won’t be happy playing on the bench forever.