How things changed for Corentin Tolisso during his final days at Bayern Munich

It had been widely speculated that Corentin Tolisso was going to leave Bayern Munich for months. After an injury-riddled tenure at the club, Tolisso will now move on — but it was not necessarily a clean break.

On Sunday, kicker reported that Bayern Munich would be willing to give Tolisso a performance-based contract and that the Rekordmeister would not “abandon” the French midfielder. Just hours later, however, Bayern Munich formally announced Tolisso would be leaving the club.

If the initial story was true, how did things change so quickly?

According to Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Tolisso was not been amenable to a performance-based deal and instead, “demanded” a salary of at least at least €11 million, which the club soundly rejected. For what it is worth, Bild did corroborate kicker’s report regarding the incentive-laden contract proposal.

“We agreed with the club that I would not receive flowers before the last game like (Niklas) Süle, because I didn’t know the club’s decision yet. I haven’t heard from them for three weeks. I told my agent to call them and the decision was made,” Tolisso told L’Equipe.

Okay, that does ties thing together a bit, so what is Tolisso’s next move?

Tolisso also detailed what his approach to free agency will be.

“I want to go to a club to play a major role and keep winning trophies. England, with the intensity, I would like it but I don’t want to rule out any league. I know what I’m capable of. I know how much the change of air will do me good,” Tolisso said. “Today, I still want to play in the Champions League and win it again. I want to make the best decision for me and my family.”

While he still has great potential, his injury history is even greater. Tolisso will undoubtedly help some team, but will he be available enough to truly make an impact consistently?

Tolisso will be looking to shake the stigma that he is injury-prone as he told L’Equipe.

“I entered a cycle that always repeated itself: I came back, scored, got injured, came back. That affected me mentally and physically. I felt like I needed a new challenge to get out of that cycle. I’m a competitor. Sitting on the bench at Bayern is not satisfactory,” Tolisso said. “I joined Bayern as a young player. In my position, I played with guys like James (Rodriguez), (Artuto) Vidal, Javi Martinez, Thiago (Alcantara), (Joshua) Kimmich. Kimmich for example, the way he thinks, his vision, it’s exceptional. Seeing his desire to win every day is a lesson.”