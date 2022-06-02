Bayern Munich planning contract extension with Alexander Nübel

In what can only be deemed as an odd turn of events, Bayern Munich is going to make an attempt to sign Alexander Nübel to contract extension.

“Bayern are planning with Alexander Nübel on the long term, because we believe in his quality and we want to secure the goalkeeping position in the future,” sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic told Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). Alex played a very good season in Monaco and kept 11 clean sheets. It’s also thanks to him that Monaco have secured a spot in the Champions League.”

Almost from the outset, Nübel’s time at Bayern Munich has been clunky because of the presence of Manuel Neuer. Unable to unseat Neuer (who can, really?), Nübel grew frustrated with the lack of playing time available and subsequently spent the 2021/22 season on loan with AS Monaco.

The move was great for both parties and Nübel was able to put his immense talent on display.

Now, though, Bayern Munich are going to have to try and convince Nübel to hang in a little longer until Neuer is ready to cede his position or retire. How long will that be? The answer to that question is very unclear.

“We can very well imagine extending his contract. We’ll speak to Alex and his agent and find the best solution for him and for the club. We’re happy that Manuel Neuer extended until 2024 and we’re very happy with Alex’s development. We hope and think he’ll confirm,” Salihamidzic said.