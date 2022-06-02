Leon Goretzka won’t get lured into Bayern Munich vs. Robert Lewandowski debate

Speaking at a press conference for the German national team ahead of its UEFA Nations League games this weekend, Bayern Munich star midfielder Leon Goretzka had to know the questions were coming — and when they did, he was ready.

The ever-brewing saga between Bayern Munich and Robert Lewandowski might have peaked over the weekend when the Poland international declared that his time with the club was over. When asked about it, Goretzka sidestepped the issue in probably the best way possible.

“I think it does not help to give my two cents regarding this topic. Enough people have already spoken about it. Bayern and Lewy had a success story together, so I’d be happy if both sides take out a bit of their emotionality and find a good solution,” Goretzka said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

As Bayern Munich sorts out how to proceed with Lewandowski, it should be factoring in some of the off-the-field elements of this drama like Lewandowski’s motivation and the daily questions to teammates that will certainly cause distractions and become a grind to deal with, chief among them.

Whatever happens, at least Goretzka was able to come out this one unscathed.