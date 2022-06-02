Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich and Liverpool to swap Robert Lewandowski for Sadio Mane?; Mane rejects PSG; Arsenal, Manchester United want Corentin Tolisso; Bayern eyeing Man City’s Raheem Sterling; An update on FC Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong; and MORE!

Bayern Munich target Sadio Mane is likely leaving Liverpool, but it Paris Saint-Germain might no longer be in the running to land the attacker:

Sadio Mane will reportedly reject a higher contract offer from Paris Saint-Germain to join Bayern Munich as he moves closer to leaving Liverpool in the summer. The Senegalese star has been strongly linked with a move away from Anfield as he aims to start the next chapter of his career. Liverpool are believed to have put a price tag of around £42.5million on Mane, who has one year left on his current deal at Anfield - slightly higher than the £35m initially touted.

This seems absurd, but Bayern Munich has once again been linked to Manchester City star Raheem Sterling. Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, Chelsea FC were also listed as potential options for the 27-year-old attacker:

Interest in Raheem Sterling has intensified from suitors in Spain since Manchester City clinched the Premier League last week. Sterling, who has won nine major trophies with City, is heading into the final 12 months of his contract at the Etihad Stadium and being trailed by a number of clubs domestically and abroad. Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid – along with Chelsea - have been namechecked as potential destinations for the 27-year-old were he to leave City this summer. It is believed that Bayern Munich have studied his situation as they look to replenish in attacking areas, while Real were caught cold when top target Kylian Mbappe chose to remain at Paris Saint-Germain.

If — and this might be a big if — Bayern Munich truly does shift to a striker-less, multi-attacker system, the club could, indeed, start to make a more serious pursuit of Sterling.

Another week is in the books and Bayern Munich news was flowing per the usual.

With Robert Lewandowski’s transfer saga drawing numerous headlines, a new signing to man the right defensive flank, and a whole lot more going on, we had plenty to chat about. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at the latest on Lewandowski, Bayern Munich’s no-win situation, and why it is no shock that Real Madrid and Chelsea are both trying to get involved.

Real Madrid’s pursuit of Serge Gnabry and why the Germany international probably is leaning toward leaving.

Sadio Mane and Sala Kalajdzic...are you in or out?

The signing of Noussair Mazraoui, the latest on Ryan Gravenberch, and why the midfielder might not be the best use of money.

Bayer Leverkusen’s aggressive week and why the Bundesliga might view Bayern Munich as susceptible.

FC Barcelona really wants Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski this summer, but if the Catalans cannot convince the Rekordmeister to sell him, the Catalans could be preparing a formal contingency plan for 2022/23:

Currently locked in negotiations with Robert Lewandowski, Barcelona are facing financial roadblocks in their pursuit of the Polish international. Chelsea entering the fray has made the operation even trickier, forcing Barcelona to keep an eye on other alternatives in the market. According to L’Equipe (h/t GFFN), one such alternative could be Wissam Ben Yedder. The AS Monaco striker is staring at an uncertain future at the club, amid interest from a host of top teams across Europe. Barcelona are among the clubs keeping close tabs on Ben Yedder. They have been monitoring the striker since his time at Sevilla, where he had netted 70 goals in 138 competitive matches.

Manchester United might like Frenkie de Jong, but it could have bigger priorities than adding the Dutchman this summer:

Manchester United have a big summer ahead and De Jong has been tipped to reunite with new Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag. The duo worked together at Ajax and, with Barcelona in well-documented financial difficulties, they could be keen to sell the midfielder to fund other moves this summer. The Dutch international is a midfielder that United fans have been crying out for and, after years of Fred and Scott McTominay in the centre of the park, he could excite supporters ahead of next season. But other players are said to be a priority for the United board, with the likes of Jurrien Timber and Darwin Nunez also linked.

Arsenal FC and Manchester United are both reportedly in the running to land former Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso:

90Min claim that Arsenal and Manchester United are ‘possible destinations’ for French midfielder Corentin Tolisso, after he left Bayern Munich on a free transfer. Tolisso only managed 12 starts for Bayern during 2021-22. The 28-time France international, and 2018 World Cup winner, was a £35million (Reuters) signing for Bayern in 2017. He started well, but at the start of his second season, he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament issue.

It’s been two weeks since our last main episode, and plenty of news has come out since then. While there are no games to talk about, Bayern Munich are at the center of a transfer storm involving clubs across Europe. While Robert Lewandowski continues to push for a move to Barcelona, Brazzo and Nagelsmann eye Liverpool’s Sadio Mane as a major transfer coup for the summer. Meanwhile, the fanbase begins to speculate about what the squad will look like in two months.

In this episode, INNN and Teddy discuss:

The Sadio Mane transfer in-depth — how much would he cost, where would he play if he comes, and how would Bayern use him?

The implications of signing Mane on the rest of the squad, especially Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry.

Potential pitfalls of a Mane to Bayern transfer.

Should Bayern Munich switch to a striker-less system next season?

Can Julian Nagelsmann really pull off a system without a striker? Does he even want to?

The problem with switching to a system without a striker.

A striker-less system or a Lewandowski-replacement — which is better?

Moving onto the final topic, what exactly is Bayern’s plan for transfers this summer?

So many questions to answer — does Bayern want a center back? Who are the main targets for the summer? What will the squad look like next season? What is the team’s biggest weakness? Are the needs being met?

Should Julian Nagelsmann be more or less involved in transfer planning?

What will Bayern look like at the start of next season?

