Breaking: FC Barcelona preparing a €50 million bid for Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski

According to a report from Tz reporters Mano Bonke and Philipp Kessler (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), FC Barcelona is preparing to submit a €50 million bid for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

The figure of €50 million could be significant as it has been rumored that Bayern Munich has that total as its “magic number” for a sale of the Polish superstar. Even with richer clubs like Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain reportedly interested in Lewandowski, the striker and his family have allegedly been zeroed in on a move to FC Barcelona for quite some time.

It should also be noted that while the €50 million bid might be attractive to Bayern Munich on the surface, the Bavarians still hold leverage in the situation as Lewandowski’s deal does not expire until 2023. Should Bayern Munich assess that Lewandowski is worth more on the pitch than what FC Barcelona can offer for a transfer fee, the club could make Lewandowski see out the rest of his contract.

If that would happen, the relationship between the player and the club could take a turn for the worse.

