FC Barcelona have Robert Lewandowski and four other players lined up

FC Barcelona is about to do some serious business in the transfer window because they have agreements in place for five players. The notion that Barca are broke and/or in huge debt is being disproven more and more after getting a £555 million cash injection to secure all their primary transfer targets (as reported by Sport).

The pièce de resistance of Barca’s summer transfer window operation is Bayern Munich attacker Robert Lewandowski, a player they have been after for quite some time. Lewandowski has also publicly expressed his desire to play for the Catalan giants, who are looking to strengthen their ranks after finishing second in La Liga last season.

Lewandowski isn’t the only player that Barca are looking to sign, with the Spanish team having agreed a transfer for AC Milan’s Franck Kessié and the Chelsea trio of Andreas Christensen, Marcos Alonso, and César Azpilicueta.

Barca are also proving to be a pain for Chelsea because not only are they raiding the 2021 UEFA Champions League winners, but they have also pulled ahead in the race to sign Sevilla defender Jules Koundé. Chelsea have also explored the idea of signing Lewandowski, but Barcelona are firmly in the lead to sign the Polish international. Despite the cash injection, Barca are still negotiating pay cuts with their current players.

Kessié and Christensen are out of contract this summer, while Lewandowski, Marcos Alonso, and Azpilicueta have a year left on their contract; Koundé is signed to Sevilla until 2024. In terms of Barcelona’s own players, Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong has been linked with Manchester United.