Why Sarpreet Singh’s move from Bayern Munich to Werder Bremen fell through

According to a report by kicker, Werder Bremen will not be signing 23-year-old Sarpreet Singh from Bayern Munich. This week, Singh returned to Germany from New Zealand, where he was rehabilitating, to complete his move to the newly promoted Bremen. Unfortunately, now he faces an uncertain future, as the agreement between Bremen and Bayern Munich for a reported amount of €400,000 has failed to fall through.

The New Zealand international has been repudiated owing to a pubic bone inflammation, which will see him sidelined for another 3-4 months. His immediate availability was a prerequisite for the transfer. At Werder, Singh’s injury was extensively examined, and the decision was made to refrain from a commitment and a pre-transfer obligatory medical check did not transpire. He will henceforth undergo rehabilitation in Munich.

Before falling prey to the injury in April, Singh played for second division Jahn Regensburg, where he emerged one of the league’s most exciting attackers, racking up 5 goals and 8 assists in 25 games.