Bayern Munich Alumni: Eintracht Frankfurt interested in Mario Götze?

Former Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund prodigy Mario Götze enjoyed a successful time in PSV Eindhoven. A couple of clubs are interested in the 2014 World Cup hero and we might see him playing in the Bundesliga again next season!

According to Sport1 sources, Eintracht Frankfurt is seriously interested in the player, and the talks have already begun. Eintracht’s sporting director Markus Krösche is finding ways to improve his attack, and with a complicated contract situation with Daichi Kamada, the signing of Gotze makes sense.

Frankfurt is not the only club interested in the playmaker, as Benfica has already inquired over a potential transfer. Roger Schmidt, who coached Mario at PSV, is the new coach of Benfica and would like to work with the German again in the Portugal club.

Götze has a fixed release clause of just 4 million euros and the race for his signature has already begun — it’s going to be interesting to see where he’s going to play next season!