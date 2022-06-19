Lothar Matthaus would sign Romelu Lukaku and Sadio Mane for Bayern Munich

According to BILD (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Lothar Matthaus believes that Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku and Liverpool’s Sadio Mane would be a perfect replacement for Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry, should Gnabs decide to leave Bayern Munich as well.

In an interview with BiLD, Lothar Matthaus spoke about why the Premier League duo would be a great fit for Bayern:

“No defender wants to play against Lukaku, Mané is flexible. I’m aware that both are 30 years old and it would be difficult to resell them for a big fee. Nevertheless, they would be the ideal solution for me for the next few years.”

Sadio Mane, as we now know, is already on his way to Bayern Munich, after an agreement has been reached (as confirmed by @cfbayern). Lukaku, on the other hand, would be an interesting choice considering his current form in Chelsea. The Belgian striker has gone through some brutal criticism after his recent drop in form at the Premier League club. Matthaus, however, thinks that with Lukaku on the attack (along with Mane), Bayern ‘wouldn’t have to hide from any team’.

Earlier though, Matthaus went on record to say that Sadio Mane wouldn’t be a great replacement for Lewandowski and won’t be the transfer that Bayern needs. However, he also stated that the Senegal international would be “an absolute super transfer” and a “wonderful attraction for the whole Bundesliga.” (via Abendzeitung) (honestly, Lothar, make up your mind)

Would Lukaku be a good replacement for Lewy? Or would he perhaps dream about going back to Inter again?