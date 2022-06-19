Daily Schmankerl: RB Leipzig reluctant to sell Konrad Laimer to Bayern Munich; The #ArpTrain scores four goals; PSG to sell Mauro Icardi ahead of Robert Lewandowski move?; Bouna Sarr’s salary chasing away suitors; and MORE!

Bayern Munich might have some trouble procuring RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer.

Die Roten Bullen are reportedly very reluctant to sell Laimer, a 25-year-old Austrian defensive midfielder, who is reportedly coveted by Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann. In fact, it appears that RB Leipzig really would rather not sell Laimer to the Bavarians at all:

Update #Laimer: Leipzig received no offer from FC Bayern so far. There is still no contact between the clubs. RB plans with him. Concrete talks between the player and Leipzig about his future after his vacation. Leipzig will say NO for offers around €19-21m! @SkySportDE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 18, 2022

Laimer seems to be a player that Nagelsmann is putting atop his wish list now that Liverpool’s Sadio Mane is on his way to Munich.

Can Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic whip up a PowerPoint deck creative enough to convince RB Leipzig to sell off its prized midfielder?

Fiete Arp put in a strong effort for Holstein Kiel in a friendly against TSV Bordesholm by scoring four goals. The #ArpTrain is BACK BABY! (Hopefully):

Die Störche gewinnen ihr erstes Testspiel gegen den TSV Bordesholm! Fiete Arp steuerte vier Treffer bei.

90. I 2:9 I #KielAhoi pic.twitter.com/TfGM9TKTNM — Holstein Kiel (@Holstein_Kiel) June 18, 2022

The Storks win their first test match against TSV Bordesholm! Fiete Arp contributed four goals.

Paris Saint-Germain could attempt to clear some room for Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski by selling off Mauro Icardi:

Mauro Icardi is apparently on the hit list at Paris Saint-Germain. The Argentine, who has managed just five goals in 30 appearances in all competitions this season, is set to leave the French capital this summer, Corriere dello Sport report . According to the report, PSG officials are of the opinion that there will not be many interested parties for the attacker. Star advisor Jorge Mendes is said to have been asked to place Icardi at Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Portuguese agent has a good relationship with Wolves and could therefore play an important role in transfer poker. The biggest obstacle, however, could be Icardi’s salary: the Argentine earns almost 190,000 euros a week in Paris, and his advisor and wife Wanda Nara is said to plead for staying in France. Should the Argentine’s exit actually come about, PSG appear to have their sights set on a replacement: US Sassuolo’s Gianluca Scamacca. The 23-year-old scored 16 goals in 36 appearances last season in Serie A.

If Chelsea FC cannot get Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski, the Londoners might look at Manchester City stars Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus:

Arsenal are drafting a package for Gabriel Jesus closer to Man City’s expectation and are confident of tying up their priority target even though there is slight anxiety over the amount of interest shown in Jesus, including from Chelsea. However, his camp feel the City star Thomas Tuchel is truly eyeing is Raheem Sterling. Jesus wants to reunite with Mikel Arteta, who would regularly offer individual coaching and advice when serving as assistant to Pep Guardiola. Arsenal’s strength of pursuit, the fact they are desperately in need of an attacker in his mould, and the opportunity for Jesus to assume more responsibility all appeals. Arteta is without a senior striker after the expiry of Alexandre Lacazette’s contract and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Barcelona exit. Arsenal have had problems in front of goal over the past two seasons and see Jesus as one of the cures to that. An impending £34m deal for the highly rated midfielder Fabio Vieira from Porto will assist their chance creation.

There is a lot of moving and shaking these days Bayern Munich and we’re covering it all here at BFW. This week, though, some of the biggest pieces of news were not necessarily always revolving around transfers. Take a look at the big topics we have on tap for this episode:

A deep dive into the relationship between Joshua Kimmich and Julian Nagelsmann.

A look at Leroy Sane’s extended slump and why 2022/23 might not be so kind to the sometimes dazzling attacker.

The latest transfer reports on Robert Lewandowski, Sadio Mane, and Serge Gnabry.

Ryan Gravenberch’s arrival at Bayern Munich.

Some sad news on some of our favorite prospects.

Bouna Sarr’s salary continues to be a hindrance to Bayern Munich’s effort in trying to offload him:

There was no room for the transfer flop before the arrival of Noussair Mazraoui, now the signs are finally pointing to a separation. The only problem: the previously interested parties from France, Italy and Turkey all don’t want to pay Sarr the 2.5 million euros that he earns in Munich per season. In the end, the Senegalese must decide what is more important to him: play a lot or earn a lot. Both in combination is currently difficult. SPORT1 knows: Nagelsmann plans completely without him. If Sarr stays, he could become a permanent grandstand guest.

With Noussair Mazraoui, Josip Stanisic, and Benjamin Pavard all capable of playing right-back/right wing-back, Sarr’s role on the squad has been reduced even further.

Croatian sensation Lovro Zvonarek has arrived in Munich! Check out some early pics of the 17-year-old on campus:

Just a few months ago, Leeds United star Raphinha was linked to Bayern Munich, but now it appears that Arsenal FC, Tottenham Hotspur, and FC Barcelona are in the mix for the Brazilian star:

Arsenal and Tottenham have joined Barcelona in the race to sign Raphinha from Leeds, with the Blaugrana continuing to stall over a deal for the Brazil forward.

For anyone fretting Germany’s recent performances, former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick had quite a way to make people feel a little bit more assured.

Germany smacked Italy 5-2 in a match that really was not even that close.

Die Mannschaft was dominant from the outset and never let up. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at how the scoring went down.

What looked different in this match for Germany as compared to some previous games.

The offensive explosion fueled by Timo Werner, Thomas Müller, and others.

A good showing from the squad’s outside backs.

Why Leroy Sane needs to catch a break of some sort to get back in gear.

