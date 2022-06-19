Bayern Munich Alumni: James Rodriguez (already) set for a new adventure?

Once upon a time, Bayern Munich decided to take James Rodriguez on loan; he had a decent stint, but perhaps didn’t feel at home in Munich, due to the weather among other reasons. So, he went back to sunny Real Madrid; however, while Madrid might be full of sunshine, Real Madrid can be a cold place. James did not last and found himself in Everton. Apparently, the Colombian thought that the English clouds would revive him.

That turned out to not be the case. After a year at Everton, he ended up in Qatar at Al-Rayyan, but, per Sport Bild, he is not that interested in staying until 2024. One club interested in him is Diego Maradona’s former club, Boca Juniors. Boca has a huge fan base and a move there might just help him find the form which led him to becoming the top scorer at the 2014 World Cup.

Unfortunately, that James Rodriguez seems a world away. While the Argentine weather might suit James, it remains to be seen whether Boca Juniors can match James’ ego. James. after all, chose to return to Real and sit on the bench rather than become a star at Bayern Munich — with that in mind, what chance did Al-Rayyan have of keeping him?

Do you feel that James’s career could be revived with a move to Boca Juniors? Let us know your thoughts and thank you for reading!