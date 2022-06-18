Bavarian Fashion Works: Bayern Munich releases exclusive kit to commemorate 10 years of Bundesliga wins

Last season was a memorable one for Bayern Munich. Although they lost early in the DFB-Pokal and the Champions League, nothing stood in their way in the Bundesliga. The 21/22 Bundesliga title was the historic 10th consecutive title, a feat never before achieved in Europe’s top five leagues.

To celebrate the occasion, Bayern released a special shirt. Take a look:

Bayern/Adidas have released a special shirt combining all 10 home shirts from 2013-2022 where Bayern won 10 league titles in a row. The shirt is for sale only for club members pic.twitter.com/tWDrdxzK86 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 18, 2022

The shirt commemorates ten seasons from 2012/13 to 2021/22, combining the designs of the home shirts from those ten seasons into one patchwork jersey. Just from a quick glance, one can see the blue-red stripes of 14/15, the horizontal red stripes of 16/17, the zigzag pattern of 18/19, and more.

Bayern has rarely failed its fans with its home kit designs over the past decade. However, putting them all into one jersey may have been overstepping a bit. The kit looks like someone threw different shades of red, white, and blue paint all over it, or like a Spider-Man suit gone wrong. It doesn’t look like anything you’d like to wear on the pitch or on the street.

However, it’s still a shirt that only ten-straight-champions can wear, and it shows. The shirt went on sale online for club members, and it didn’t take long to sell out. It is unclear as to whether the shirt will be back in stock, or if it will be available to the general customer in the near future, as was the case with other special edition kits, most recently the green Oktoberfest kit.

There is also a chance that the kit will be worn in an actual match in the coming season, but whether that will become reality remains a mystery as well. As of now, the kit is (that is, it was) exclusively available for club members.