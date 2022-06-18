Former Bayern Munich President Uli Hoeness talks Germany’s fixture list, continues bickering with Borussia Dortmund, and more

Any day is a good day when former Bayern Munich President Uli Hoeness bashes someone or something.

The entertaining, charming, and hilarious Ehrenpräsident is back with another earth-shattering opinion, and this time, the victims are the German national team’s fixture list, and more specifically, the Nations League.

“It’s crazy to overburden the players so much before a season with the World Cup in winter and three games a week. Four international matches in the Nations League at the end of the season were irresponsible. How are physically broken players supposed to motivate themselves for a competition without meaning and purpose?”, he said, in an interview with G14Plus (as captured by Abendzeitung).

Hoeneß believes that the system must be reevaluated. “We have to be careful not to overload the whole thing. Football has to get some rest,” he declared emphatically.

Uli did not stop here, as he went on to speak of the discrepancies between German football and that of the other countries. While speaking of German football from a financial and competitive standpoint, he stated, “discrepancy between German football, French football with the exception of Paris Saint-Germain and, to some extent, Italian football, compared to countries that mainly have Arab money, but also billions of dollars in American money.”

Responding to Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke’s statements on a potential “collapse” by the Rekordmeister, after having sealed a record of 10 Bundesliga titles in a row, Uli was very calm in assuring his confidence in Bayern, as he said, “They have been hoping for that for ten years. Why should it happen in the eleventh? Dortmund will remain our major competitor.”

(One can recollect Uli’s hilarious “Second place is confirmed” statement with regard to Borussia Dortmund’s extremely successful transfer window)

The icing on the cake must be his next opinion, a rather contentious one at it, regarding an already heavily debated topic; the 50+1. “If the Bundesliga — this doesn’t apply to Bayern Munich - doesn’t think about abolishing the 50+1 rule, we’ll have big problems being able to keep up internationally in the long run.”