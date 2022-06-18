FC Barcelona’s Joan Laporta appreciated the public drama between Robert Lewandowski and Bayern Munich

It’s becoming more and more clear that Robert Lewandowski really does not want to play another match as a Bayern Munich player and wants to push through for a move to Barcelona. He still has one year left on his contract at Bayern, but the striker was quite vocal about his desire to leave the club while he was on international duty with Poland for their UEFA Nations League matches. He went as far as confirming that his “story with FC Bayern is over.”

Last week, Lewandowski had a telephone conversation with sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, but there was no indication that his tone has changed whatsoever. Furthermore, he didn’t apologize to Brazzo or Bayern for making the comments he made while away with Poland. It’s clear that Lewandowski is more than ready and willing to continue to apply pressure on Bayern’s front office to get a move to materialize.

Per information from Sport1 (via Sport.es), Barcelona club president Joan Laporta phoned Lewandowski’s agent, Pini Zahavi to thank him for the public comments Lewandowski made expressing his desire to move on from Bayern. In the Barcelona camp, they’re pleased with how vocal the striker has been, knowing that they’re in a difficult financial situation and will more than likely need to sell players to be able to fund his transfer. They feel that Lewandowski speaking so openly and frequently about his situation only helps their cause, though Bayern could still force him to stay and fulfill the final year on his contract.

The report even suggests that Lewandowski would go as far as going on strike to force through a move to Barcelona if Bayern make the decision to ask him to run out the final year on his contract and then let him leave next summer on a free transfer. He didn’t originally want for things to have got so divisive between himself and the club, but he did not take too kindly to both Oliver Kahn and Herbert Hainer repeatedly referring to the fact that he still had year left on his Bayern contract and that they didn’t want to entertain the idea of selling him. That, combined with Bayern trying to court Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund before he ultimately chose to join Manchester City certainly soured proceedings on the contract front.