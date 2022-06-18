Emilie Bragstad completes her Bayern Munich move

Emilie Bragstad is finally arriving at Bayern Munich!

Initially signed in January 2022, the 20-year-old Bragstad completed her season with Norwegian side Rosenborg BK Kvinner, where she had been since 2017, via a loan-back agreement. Her contract at Bayern will run through the summer of 2025.

Bragstad started the full 90’ in all fourteen games for Rosenborg, who are currently 3rd in the Toppserien. A promising young defender with the technical ability and experience to play further upfield, she arrives in Bavaria with a positive outlook to the future.

“Emilie has played a strong season at Rosenborg over the last few months”, Frauen sporting director Bianca Rech told FCBayern.com. “Training and playing at the very highest level every day here at FC Bayern will be an important step for her further development.”

While Bragstad may not step into a starting role at Bayern immediately, she’ll have her chances to collect minutes and claim her place in the squad. She’ll also be stepping into a team welcoming a new head coach: Alexander Straus, also from Norway’s Toppserien, fresh off leading SK Brann to a first-place position.

The Bavarians finished the 2021/22 campaign a strong 18-1-3, but that was good enough only for second place in the Frauen-Bundesliga.

Bragstad is no stranger to excellence — and will hope to hit the ground running. Servus, Emilie!