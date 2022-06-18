Bayern Munich Alumni: Miroslav Klose is named head coach of SCR Altach

Former Bayern player and assistant coach, Miroslav Klose, has been named head coach of Austrian Bundesliga side SCR Altach. After retiring from coaching in 2016, Klose began his coaching career – assisting the German National Team. He also was in charge of Bayern Munich’s U-17 team from 2018/20 and then assisted Hansi Flick on the senior team during the Sextuple-winning run until Hansi left. This will be the first time Klose is in charge of a senior team.

SCR Alltach’s President, Christoph Längle, had this to say about Klose’s arrival, “Miro Klose is a very big name in Football. For us it is not about the name, but rather about the personality of Miro Klose, about his capabilities as a coach, and that which is most important to us at SCR Altach: about the person. Miroslav is known as a hard, down-to-earth worker and is advancing on world class. The values for which he stands fit right into our club and his football smarts are indisputable.”

Sporting director, Werner Grabherr added to Längle’s statement, “I am excited that we found our new head coach, Miroslav Klose. Miroslav fits in well with his personality here at SCRA, is ready to get to work and to further promote the professionalism. He is a coach with a clear script, that has a lot of experience in the training and development, from which players can learn. We will provide Miroslav with everything that he will need in his first head coaching position.”

The newly appointed head coach also expressed his excitement in this statement: “I am extremely excited for this new challenge here in Altach! It was simple from the beginning – this really positive feeling, that I must have, telling me I am in the right place. The first conversations with the executives were so open, that it was clear to me, that I want to do this. Now I can hardly wait to get to know the team, the people in the club, and naturally the fans!”

SCR Altach is located in the city of Altach and the Western Austrian state of Vorarlberg. They have been in the Austrian topflight since 2014 and have broken into the Europa League play-in stages on multiple occasions.