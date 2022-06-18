Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller at a loss if Robert Lewandowski leaves?

While the future of Robert Lewandowski’s alliance with Bayern Munich continues to loom in doubt, Bayern could potentially be looking to lose a lot more than just a world-class center-forward. Recent reports by Abendzeitung suggest that if Lewandowski leaves, there is a risk of a “double loss”, with Bayern losing a fearsome attacking partnership in the famed Thomas Müller-Robert Lewandowski duo.

Müller has reaped a lot, from said partnership, to say the least. In the eight years of Lewandowski’s presence in the club, he has racked up an incredible number of assists, having maintained an average of 20 assists every season. The numbers from last season are testament to his skills, as an outstanding 25 assists in 45 games across all competitions show that he has no plans of slowing down anytime soon. A third of these assists were for Lewandowski and Müller would find himself with a lot at loss if the prolific forward were to pack his bags for elsewhere.

The report further goes on to suggest that Müller’s recent lackluster performances with the German National Team have to do with the fact that Germany has no proper number-nine. Falling short of his otherwise impeccable form in club level could only be possibly explained by this. Despite the presence of several Bayern players in the squad, the national team is still very different, in terms of attacking movements, since in Bayern, these are tailored to Lewandowski.

“Of course, we have different types of players in the national team. It is well known that the coordination in the club works very well with me and Robert Lewandowski,” said Müller before the game against England when asked why his ideas, so often transferred to the other players, did not work for the national team. “Of course, I also have to adapt to other types of players here. In the first game, for example, Timo (Werner) played up front, then Kai (Havertz). Timo has even more depth, but Kai has even more length in the penalty area. You have to find your way around a bit,” Müller continued.

The report finally suggests that while Sadio Mane is being heavily pursued by the club, he wouldn’t be an exact replacement for Lewandowski, and that Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting and Joshua Zirkzee, though closer to his style of play than Mane, wouldn’t make the cut due to the jarring difference in their qualities.

While it is very true that Müller’s ideas in Die Mannschaft often fizzle out, due to the absence of a classic center-forward, one must remember that Müller is not just someone that makes these goals happen, but also someone that is capable of scoring them. But losing Lewandowski will certainly prove to be a thorn in the flesh for Bayern’s offense and as a result, for Müller’s output and numbers.

What do you guys think? Does Thomas Müller really have a lot to lose in case of Lewandowski’s departure? Let us know in the comments.